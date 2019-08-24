Hilary Duff Returning as ‘Lizzie McGuire in New Disney+ Series

0

Did you think Disney+ was going to turn up at D23 without announcing some new IP content? Heck no! Disney Channel queen Lizzie McGuire is coming back for more life and love and coming of age.

Hilary Duff was on hand at D23 in Anaheim, California to announce the return of her iconic early-aughts character, who will headline a new show as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. (And anyone who watches Younger can tell you she’s excellent at that role.) Original series creator Terri Minsky will return as showrunner, for the series, which has not yet received an episode count or return date.

Lizzie McGuire originally aired on the Disney Channel from 2001-2004 (and got her own feature film in 2003,) but the series will catch up with her as she’s on the brink of her dream life. “She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” Duff said. “She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

“The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up,” Duff said. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.”

But Lizzie isn’t just coming back in the flesh, her animated inner voice is making a return too. “She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head,” Duff said. “So she has to deal with that… I think that’s what’s going to make it really special.”