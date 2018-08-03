First ‘Lizzie’ Trailer Reveals Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart’s Lizzie Borden Drama

0

The infamous so-called Lizzie Borden murders left such a horrific, indelible image on the American psyche that we still remember them more than 100 years later. But the murders are mostly remembered for being gruesome, not for the details of the doomed romance that allegedly inspired them. Such is the bases for the new drama Lizzie, starring Chloë Sevigny as Lizzie Borden and Kristen Stewart as Bridget Sullivan. The film debuted at Sundance earlier this year (you can read my review here), and now it’s headed to theaters.

This trailer plays up the grizzly aspect of the murders and the fact that Borden’s father probably had it coming. The trailer certainly isn’t misleading as the film is incredibly brooding and disturbing, but it’s also oddly classy despite the violence at the heart of the story. It’s a weird movie, but one worth checking out, especially because of the chemistry btween Sevigny and Stewart in the lead roles. The movie may not be 100% historically accurate, but it’s still a riveting tale.

Directed by Craig William Macneill (Channel Zero: Candle Cove) from a script by Bryce Kass, Lizzie also stars Jamey Sheridan, Fiona Shaw, Kim Dickens, Denis O’Hare and Jeff Perry. Roadside Attractions will release the film in theaters on September 14, but for now you can get a glimpse in the first trailer below.

