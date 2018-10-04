First Look at DC Villain Lobo in Syfy’s ‘Krypton’ Season 2

0

Syfy has unveiled the first look at the DC Comics villain Lobo in Krypton Season 2, offering a preview of what’s to come in the second season of the Superman prequel series. Krypton follows the story of Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), and his exploits on the planet Krypton generations before Kal-El’s arrival and the planet’s destruction. The show’s first season introduced the world and revolved around the impending arrival of iconic Superman villain Brainiac, with Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) time-traveling to Krypton to warn Seg-El of the importance of his grandson.

Krypton Season 2, however, is bringing Lobo into the fold, which is a bit of a twist. Lobo is an anti-hero of sorts from DC Comics—a bounty hunter who murdered his entire species. Emmett J. Scanlan fills the role on Krpyton, and here’s how the character is described per Syfy:

Emmett J. Scanlan plays the newest DC Comics character to join KRYPTON, Lobo. A ruthless bounty hunter, who murdered his entire species, he possesses a genius level intellect when it comes to matters of warfare, making him a deadly adversary. Imbued with superhuman strength, and virtually immortal, Lobo will keep coming until the job is finished. His word is the only thing Lobo holds sacred; and although he’ll never violate the letter of an agreement, he might disregard its spirit from time to time!

Warner Bros. has actually been developing a feature film adaptation of Lobo for many, many years. Most recently the studio wooed Michael Bay to direct, and he’s reportedly considering the gig while a script gets hammered out. Until then, however, the character will get his due on Syfy when Krypton returns at an unspecified date in the future.

Check out Scanlan as Lobo (who, it cannot be ignored, is wearing a skull over his crotch) below.