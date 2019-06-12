‘Krypton’ Spinoff Starring Lobo Is Coming to Syfy

0

Whelp, start stocking up on those monkey-skull crotch-guards because we’re about to get a whole lot more Lobo. According to Variety, a Krypton spinoff starring the Czarnian bounty hunter is in development at Syfy with Krypton executive producer Cameron Welsh onboard to write the new series. Emmett J. Scanlan plays the character on Krypton, the Superman prequel series that just returned for a second season.

Created by writer Roger Slifer and artist Keith Giffen in 1983, Lobo was kind of Deadpool before Deadpool was cool, an ultra-violent fourth-wall-breaker who lives for quips and mass murder. In the character’s comics-canon origin story, he killed off the entire population of his own homeworld. In his native Czarnian, the name Lobo roughly translates to “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it.” Lobo is a whole lot, is what I’m saying. In Krypton season 2, the character will reportedly butt heads with Superman’s extremely square-jawed grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) after Seg escapes the Phantom Zone.

It’s an interesting time for Syfy, a network that still seems to be looking for an identity after all these years. Krypton is back and a lot more crazy than season 1, and now the network is confident enough for a full-on spinoff. But Syfy also just canceled the graphic novel adaptations Happy! and Deadly Class, two of the buzziest series the network had going for it, not to mention The Magicians closing out its fourth season with the game-changing death of its main character, Jason Ralph‘s Quentin Coldwater.

We'll see if Lobo is just bonkers enough to be a mainstay for Syfy.