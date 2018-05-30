‘Locke and Key’ Gets a Series Order from Netflix

0

Though Hulu (somewhat surprisingly) passed on a series order for Locke and Key after commissioning a pilot, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez‘s award-winning graphic novel will getting a TV adaptation after all — from Netflix. Carlton Cuse will remain as showrunner, but according to THR, the series will be entirely reimagined moving forward, including a new cast and a new director (It director Andy Muschietti, who helmed the Hulu pilot, is now busy with It 2 and won’t be able to return, though he is remaining with the project as an EP).

Locke and Key was first put into development as a TV series eight years ago, starting as a pilot developed for Fox by Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles), and executive produced Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Steven Spielberg. But when the network passed on taking it further, Universal snagged the rights and then sat on them until they were again up for grabs. In 2016, IDW Entertainment CEO Ted Adams and president David Ozer shopped a new version of a pilot around to buyers including HBO and FX, with Cuse showrunning and Joe Hill writing the script. And while Hulu initially showed interest, it ultimately (and again, surprisingly) didn’t follow through with the project, which has of course now landed with Netflix — although to be clear, the deal has not yet been completely finalized, hence there not being a statement from Netflix on the pickup yet.

Locke and Key‘s story revolves around three siblings who move into their ancestral home in Maine after the death of their father. But the house is no ordinary house, of course, and they come to find that the house has magical keys that give them powers. The keys are also sought after by a demon who will do anything to take them.

