Hulu Sets ‘Locke & Key’ Pilot with Scott Derrickson; Director Poised to Return for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

0

A TV series adaptation of author Joe Hill’s Locke & Key is back on the table, this time at Hulu with Doctor Strange and Sinister filmmaker Scott Derrickson attached to direct. Per Deadline, Bates Motel and The Strain creator Carlton Cuse will serve as executive producer and showrunner for the series, with Hill also executive producing alongside Derrickson. Cuse and Hill developed the script on spec and sent it to Derrickson, who signed on to direct the pilot straight away. If the pilot is ordered to series, Deadline says Derrickson is expected to stay with the show and helm multiple episodes of the first season. The report also notes that Derrickson is expected to return to direct Doctor Strange 2, but since Marvel Studios’ release calendar is quite packed at the moment, that film likely wouldn’t hit theaters before 2020 at the earliest.

Locke & Key tells the story of three siblings who move to their ancestral home in Maine after the brutal murder of their father. At the home, they discover keys that give them powers, but also a demon who really wants those keys.

Locke & Key was initially developed back in 2010 as a TV series for Fox. Mark Romanek (Never Let Me Go) directed the pilot, but Fox opted not to move forward with the series after all. Hill has continued the push to get a TV show going, and here has found some great creative partners in Cuse and Derrickson.

Marvel hasn’t formally announced Doctor Strange 2, but the film did well at the box office and Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is likely a major part of the MCU moving forward as actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth reach the end of their contracts. So Derrickson coming back to helm the sequel isn’t a huge surprise, though it should be pointed out Marvel hasn’t officially confirmed anything just yet.

For now, Locke & Key sounds like a great addition to the Hulu library. Here’s hoping the streaming service picks the show up to series.