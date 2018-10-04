Time to Catch Up! AMC Renews the Quirky, Mystical ‘Lodge 49′ for Season 2

0

When I first reviewed the quirky, quasi-mystical Lodge 49, I was cautiously optimistic about it. AMC had sent critics the full season, but I didn’t have time to go through all 10 episodes before the review. And frankly, I’m glad. The show has really grown on me, and watching it each week has been a treat. It’s been nice to just check in on Dud (Wyatt Russell) as he settles into Lodge life and helps Ernie (Brent Jennings) and the others figure out the Lodge’s secrets, and their own lives, whether or not they want to hear it from him. Dud is a kind of accidentally prophet, a goofy, likable guy who never quite wins, but also never really loses. If he doesn’t exactly land on his feet, he at least lands somewhere, and usually with a grin. It’s comforting!

Still, Lodge 49 hasn’t put up great ratings for AMC (hovering between half and a quarter of a million viewers), and its future seemed in doubt. No longer! The network announced today that it has renewed its quirky drama for a second season, which will also run for 10 episodes. In a press release, David Madden, president of programming for AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios, said: “’Lodge 49’ tells a funny, wise and meaningful story that immediately and deeply resonated with critics and viewers alike. With a talented cast including Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings and Sonya Cassidy, along with our strong creative team led by Jim Gavin and Peter Ocko, we are particularly proud of this series from both an AMC network and AMC Studios perspective and are looking forward to a return trip to the ‘Lodge.’”

EP Peter Ocko added, “’Lodge 49’ is a joy to make. Its passionate audience seems to have caught on that there’s nothing else like it on TV. Jim and I are thrilled to keep telling these stories and are lucky to have found such an incredibly supportive home at AMC.” EPJim Gavin also said, “I feel so lucky to be working with AMC, which has shown such faith in ‘Lodge 49,’ and I can’t wait to jump back in with our amazing cast.”

In case you’ve missed out, now is your chance to catch up (the full season synopsis is below). And for the rest of us, the Season 1 finale of Lodge 49 airs Monday, October 8th on AMC.