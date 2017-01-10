‘Logan’ to Premiere at the Berlin Film Festival

0

Last week, Ryan Reynolds made the surprising claim that James Mangold’s Logan would be an Oscar film. “‘Logan’ looks like a movie that might break that glass ceiling,” Reynolds told Variety. “I know first-hand that it’s amazing. I’ve seen some of it. It’s mind-blowing. It relies a lot on character.” Mangold himself, for his part, has said that Logan is “a movie for grownups.” And as we’ve seen from the trailers, it looks far different than previous Wolverine movies or even most superhero films.

Logan has now taken another step in forging its own path by nabbing a spot at the Berlin Film Festival. Mangold just tweeted out the following:

Well. It’s official. LOGAN premiering at the Berlin Film Festival in a little more than a month. Better finish this thing! — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 10, 2017

The Berlin Film Festival is a fairly prestigious affair. While it’s not quite at the level of Cannes, Venice, or Toronto, they still play host to some pretty impressive movies. However, while they’ve had some big name movies play the fest, they’ve never done a superhero movie before, and that makes Logan an interesting prospect.

Does this mean Logan is on the road to Oscar? Possibly, but the factors that determine its standing will ultimately do more with critical and commercial reception rather than what festivals it plays. Mad Max: Fury Road had to be pretty much universally beloved and groundbreaking to get into the Oscar race, and even then it ultimately lost out on Best Picture to Spotlight. While superhero movies came close to scoring a Best Picture nod with The Dark Knight, they ultimately missed out on that window. Perhaps Logan will be the movie that breaks through. At the very least, it doesn’t look like your typical superhero picture.

The 67th Berlin Film Festival will be held from February 9th – 19th. Logan opens in the U.S. on March 3rd.