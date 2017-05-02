‘Logan’ Black & White Cut Coming to Theaters for One Night Only; Plus, Blu-ray Details

0

It’s a good day for Wolverine fans, especially those of you who can’t get enough of James Mangold‘s Logan, the gnarly, brutal, and emotionally satisfying final ride for Hugh Jackman‘s famous and fan-favorite comic book character. Not only have details emerged for the film’s Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD release, but there’s also news on the long-rumored and highly anticipated black-and-white version of the film. Get excited!

Logan Noir, Mangold’s b/w cut of the film which was inspired by his gorgeous black and white photography while on set, will be coming to the home video release … but it’ll also be appearing in a one-night-only screening at participating Alamo Drafthouse theaters. This is a rare treat for cinephiles, comic book movie fans, and everyone who checks both of those boxes. Look for Logan on Digital HD on May 16th–the same night as the Logan Noir screening–and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD May 23rd.

Check out the full list of details on the Blu-ray and DVD below, followed by more info on the Logan Noir screening: