‘Logan’ Black & White Cut Coming to Theaters for One Night Only; Plus, Blu-ray Details

It’s a good day for Wolverine fans, especially those of you who can’t get enough of James Mangold‘s Logan, the gnarly, brutal, and emotionally satisfying final ride for Hugh Jackman‘s famous and fan-favorite comic book character. Not only have details emerged for the film’s Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD release, but there’s also news on the long-rumored and highly anticipated black-and-white version of the film. Get excited!
Logan Noir, Mangold’s b/w cut of the film which was inspired by his gorgeous black and white photography while on set, will be coming to the home video release … but it’ll also be appearing in a one-night-only screening at participating Alamo Drafthouse theaters. This is a rare treat for cinephiles, comic book movie fans, and everyone who checks both of those boxes. Look for Logan on Digital HD on May 16th–the same night as the Logan Noir screening–and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD May 23rd.
Check out the full list of details on the Blu-ray and DVD below, followed by more info on the Logan Noir screening:
Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment brings Hugh Jackman’s celebrated seventeen-year run as Wolverine to a close when the box office phenomenon Logan arrives on Digital HD on May 16 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™and DVD May 23. Sir Patrick Stewart (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Star Trek: The Next Generation), Stephen Merchant (Hello Ladies, The Office), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and newcomer Dafne Keen join Jackman in the iconic character’s final chapter, directed by James Mangold (The Wolverine, Walk the Line).
Touting an R-rating, allowing fans to finally see Logan’s legendary berserk rage unleashed, Mangold brings a visceral and gritty realism to the story, based on one of Marvel Comics’ most popular characters. In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are upended when a young mutant (Dafne Keen) arrives, being pursued by dark forces.
In addition to nearly 90 minutes of original content, including deleted scenes and a behind-the-scenes documentary, the Blu-ray™ will also include Logan Noir, a black and white version of the film that gives the acclaimed story an all-new look.
LOGAN 4K ULTRA HD AND BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES
- Logan Noir – black and white version of the film
- Audio commentary by Director James Mangold
- Deleted scenes with optional audio commentary by James Mangold (Blu-ray™only)
- Making Logan – behind-the-scenes documentary (Blu-ray™ only)