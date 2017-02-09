New ‘Logan’ Clip Finds Wolverine Really Hating His Job

0

After a series of cinematic black-and-white stills from James Mangold‘s upcoming superhero film Logan was released a few months back, we almost lamented the fact that the Wolverine movie looked like it would be presented in the more conventional color format. However, a new clip from the movie suggests that portions of the film might just be black and white after all, perhaps acting as flashback sequences for Hugh Jackman‘s title character.

The clip finds Logan in a most unexpected place: moonlighting as a limo driver for jerk prom kids, grieving funeral-goers, etc. While that turn of events is certainly curious, more interesting still is Logan’s memory of a phone call where he’s trying to make a deal for a luxury yacht on the cheap. Road trip-turned-boat trip? Weird product placement? Honestly, I have no idea what’s going on here. The only thing I do know is that Logan is going by the alias James Howlett, which should be a delight to fans of the character’s deep mythology. Beyond that, your guess is as good as mine!

Check out the new clip from Logan below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Logan:

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

And for more on Logan, be sure to take a look at some of our recent write-ups below: