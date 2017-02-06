First Clip from ‘Logan’: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Is the Hero We Need Right Now

0

You might have glimpsed the Super Bowl spot for Logan (and if you missed it, check it out in our full Super Bowl movie trailer rundown), but today’s clip is the first look at a scene from James Mangold‘s mutant movie. And it’s surprisingly timely. A hero, or heroic actions, are instantly recognizable: standing up for those who are outnumbered, outgunned, or outmatched; putting yourself in harm’s way for the protection of others; and standing up for what’s right when it would be so much easier (and safer) to simply fall in line. Many heroes in today’s superhero movie/TV shows misfire on these simple concepts; Mangold absolutely nails it.

In what will likely be Hugh Jackman‘s last ride as the heroic Wolverine, Logan looks to bring the character to a satisfying conclusion (at least until the next post-Jackman iteration). And if this clip is any indication of Logan‘s overall quality and effectiveness, you should be very, very excited to view the full, R-rated, two-hour-and-fifteen-minute run when it opens in theaters on March 3rd.

Watch the first clip from Logan below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Logan:

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

