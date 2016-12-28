No, ‘Logan’ Will Not Have a Deadpool Cameo

0

Following principal photography on The Wolverine, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen traveled to the set during reshoots to film a segment that would end up being a post-credits stinger teasing X-Men: Days of Future Past. Logan seemed to be following the same trajectory when The Wrap reported Ryan Reynolds had filmed a scene for Hugh Jackman’s last go, allegedly shot by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. However, both Reynolds and Logan’s director, James Mangold, took to social media to refute these claims.

In response to a fan tweet about the report, Reynolds wrote, “Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission,” Prisoner 24601 being a reference to Jackman’s Jean Valjean from Les Miserables. Mangold tweeted something similar shortly after, calling The Wrap the Hollywood equivalent of “Breitbart,” the conservative website pin-pointed for spreading fake news stories throughout the presidential election.

Twentieth Century Fox did not respond to The Wrap’s request for comment, which is not surprising for a studio. It’s also not uncommon for talent both in front of and behind the camera to straight-up lie about certain plot points — look at Benedict Cumberbatch with Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness, Marion Cotillard with Talia Al-Ghul in The Dark Knight Rises, and Christoph Waltz with Blofeld in Specter. However, the information seemed fishy.

Tim Miller’s Deadpool did play with the X-Men movie timeline, but Logan is set in 2024 at a time when most of mutant kind as been eradicated. A Deadpool 2-related post-credits scene would’ve placed the character within that context, as well. On the other hand, the Merc with the Mouth has never been one to care so much about the intricacies of his cinematic universe.

Here’s what we do know about Logan: the film is at least partially based on the Old Man Logan comics with a story about an older, war-weary Wolverine who encounters a young mutant named Laura (a.k.a. X-23). Stewart reprises his role as Charles Xavier, while Stephen Merchant plays the albino mutant Caliban, and Boyd Holbrook plays leader of The Reavers, Donald Pierce.

The film is scheduled for release on March 3, and keep an eye out next month in case of a new trailer.