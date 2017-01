0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 19th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Michael Rapaport, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Final Logan trailer released

Sony confirms Miles Morales Animated Spider-Man movie

Opening this week

Harry Potter producer David Heyman to remake Japanese Manga Attack on Titan

John Wick Chapter 2 clip released

DJ Caruso wrote a GI Joe 3 that included Transformers