Logan Lerman in Talks to Star in Jordan Peele’s Nazi-Hunting Series at Amazon

Logan Lerman is in talks to star Amazon’s Nazi-hunting series The Hunt, which hails from executive producer Jordan Peele, multiple sources have told Collider.

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions is producing the vengeance-driven series with Sonar Entertainment, and Amazon has given The Hunt a 10-episode order. David Weil created the show and will serve as showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano, and the two of them will join Peele as executive producers along with Sonar’s Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni, and Monkeypaw’s Win Rosenfeld.

The Hunt is set in the late ’70s and based on an original idea by Weil, though he’s drawing from real-life events. Sources say that Lerman nearing a deal to play Jonah Heidelbaum, a young man seeking vengeance when he finds himself swept into a secret group known as The Hunters, who are devoted to rooting out Nazi officials who now live in America under assumed identities.

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon is expected to direct the first episode, which is slated to start production this February in New York. Gomez-Rejon is the director of the excellent indie movie Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, as well as the underrated remake of The Town That Dreaded Sundown. Peele is the Oscar-winning writer and director of Get Out who is also prepping The Twilight Zone revival at CBS All Access, which just landed Steven Yeun for an episode.

Lerman recently played a young Jewish character in James Schamus‘ acclaimed period drama Indignation, based on the novel by Philip Roth. He also executive produced that film, as he did with The Vanishing of Sidney Hall. Lerman has been acting since he was a kid but he has been tackling more adult material since making his name with the Percy Jackson franchise. He starred in David Ayer‘s Fury and Darren Aronofsky‘s Noah, and played the lead in the memorable teen movie The Perks of Being a Wallflower. The 26-year-old actor continues to build his impressive resume, and The Hunt is a big opportunity for him — one that sources say he is unlikely to turn down, especially given the pedigree of his potential collaborators.

Lerman will soon be seen alongside Elisabeth Moss and Michael Stuhlbarg in the indie movie Shirley, about horror writer Shirley Jackson, and he has also wrapped the father-son drama End of Sentence with John Hawkes. Lerman is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, neither of whom responded to a request for comment. Amazon had no comment.