‘Logan Lucky’ Clip Reveals Daniel Craig’s Plans for a Hillbilly Heist in Soderbergh’s Latest

0

For the most part I stay busy trying to keep up with the nearly 500 scripted TV shows premiering every year (saints preserve us …) but occasionally a movie grabs my attention; Logan Lucky is such a one. I’m a big Steven Soderbergh fan, not just because of what he’s done in the film world, but his contribution to TV as well (The Knick, RIP). Yet as a southerner, I’m always a little wary about movies set in the south featuring actors muddling through on horrific twangs. From what Logan Lucky has shown us so far, though, they actually get it pretty right here.

The movie revolves around two brothers (Channing Tatum and Adam Driver) who break a convict (Daniel Craig) out of prison to help assist them in a grant heist at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s a crazy idea led by what looks like a endearingly dopey duo, hence the comedy. But in a clip released today, it looks like Craig may steal the show as that gleefully deranged (and yet very methodically thoughtful) convict, Joe Bang. Even more heartening, that accent and cadence (which is the real test) is perfect.

Check out the new Logan Lucky clip below. The film also stars Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, and Hilary Swank. Logan Lucky opens in theaters on August 18th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Logan Lucky: