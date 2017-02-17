‘Logan Lucky’: First Image Reveals Steven Soderbergh’s Heist Comedy

0

The first official image from filmmaker Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedy Logan Lucky has been unveiled, along with a logline and a mighty promising release date. The film marks Soderbergh’s first feature effort in four years, as the director took a sabbatical from filmmaking after Magic Mike, Behind the Candelabra, and Side Effects to explore his options in the TV realm. That consisted of directing every episode of two seasons of the excellent Cinemax series The Knick, as well as executive producing The Girlfriend Experience and shooting an enigmatic TV/film hybrid project for HBO called Mosaic that has yet to be unveiled.

But now Soderbergh is back in full-on movie mode, and I couldn’t be happier. Logan Lucky stars Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan, respectively, who set out to execute an elaborate robbery during a widely watched NASCAR race. Rebecca Blunt penned the original screenplay with Soderbergh once again serving as his own cinematographer, and the cast is basically a dream ensemble: Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Dwight Yoakam, Katherine Waterston, Sebastian Stan, David Denman, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid, and Brian Gleeson.

Bleecker Street is releasing the film through a partnership with Fingerprint Releasing, a new venture formed by Soderbergh and Warner Bros. distribution president Dan Fellman through which the filmmaker hopes to create a new distribution paradigm for star-driven, wide-release projects.

Logan Lucky will hit theaters on August 18th, where it faces basically zero competition from The Nut Job 2 and The Hitman’s Bodyguard. It should serve as a terrific follow-up to Edgar Wright’s own twist on the heist genre Baby Driver, which opens a week earlier.

Check out the debut Logan Lucky image below.