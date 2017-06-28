‘Logan Lucky’: New Trailer Has Channing Tatum Recruiting Daniel Craig for a Heist

0

Studiocanal has released the UK trailer for Logan Lucky. Steven Soderbergh’s new film (his first feature since 2013) was written by Rebecca Blunt and stars Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as two brothers who set out to reverse a family curse and pull off an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The movie looks like an absolute blast and Soderbergh clearly hasn’t missed a beat since his hiatus (although it’s not like he truly retired; he just went and made the acclaimed TV series The Knick). It looks silly, fun, and in the same vein as the Ocean’s movies, but with a different attitude and sensibility that should make Logan Lucky feel like a fresh experience. Hopefully we won’t have to wait another four years for Soderbergh’s follow-up.

Also, the film looks like a welcome change of pace for Daniel Craig, who stars a convict and explosives expert Joe Bang. Although Craig has found a lot of success with the James Bond franchise, outside of those movies, he’s struggled to leave a mark with misfires such as Dream House, Cowboys & Aliens, and The Invasion. But it looks like he’s having a ball playing Bang.

Check out the new Logan Lucky trailer below. The film also stars Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, and Hilary Swank. Logan Lucky opens in theaters on August 18th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Logan Lucky: