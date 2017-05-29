‘Logan Lucky’ Trailer Reveals Soderbergh’s New Heist Comedy

0

Bleecker Street and Fingerprint Releasing have unveiled the first Logan Lucky trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s highly anticipated new comedy. Scripted by Rebecca Blunt, the film stars Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as two brothers who set out to reverse a family curse and pull off an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This is Soderbergh’s first feature film as a director since 2013’s double dose of Side Effects and Behind the Candelabra, after which he went into a self-imposed hiatus from moviemaking to direct the Cinemax series The Knick—and boy is it good to have Soderbergh back.

This is the filmmaker squarely back into Ocean’s 11 territory, with a healthy dose of The Informant!’s comedy scattered throughout, and it looks magnificent. Soderbergh is spearheading the release of this film himself through his newly formed Fingerprint Releasing, and his signature sense of humor is in full force in this trailer with everything from the title treatments to the “and introducing Daniel Craig as Joe Bang!!” tease.

I was in the bag for this movie from the minute you said Soderbergh was directing (and he’s serving as his own DP too, characteristically), but the cast for this thing is insane, and the brief tease we get here of the chemistry between Tatum and Driver is tremendous.

Check out the first Logan Lucky trailer below. The film also stars Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, and Hilary Swank. Logan Lucky opens in theaters on August 18th.