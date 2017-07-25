‘Logan Lucky’ TV Spot Teases an All-American Heist Movie

0

It’s been an uncharacteristically long wait for the next Steven Soderbergh movie. The director delivered almost two movies a year in the first decade of the 2000s, but after his 2013 twosome Side Effects and Behind the Candelabra, Soderbergh took a hiatus from feature filmmaking. Fortunately, we had his excellent Cinemax series The Knick to tide us over and now the wait is over with Logan Lucky. Scripted by Rebecca Blunt, the film stars Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as two brothers determined to reverse their family’s decades of bad luck by pulling off an elaborate, multi-million dollar robbery during the busiest race day of the year at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

As we’ve seen in the full trailer and released footage, Logan Lucky finds Soderbergh back in the fast-talking, charm-soaked realm of high-stakes heists he did so well in the Ocean’s Eleven films. As the new TV spot shows off, this time he transplants the action from the glitz and glamor of Vegas to another of America’s favorite gambling pastimes, a deep south race track. It’s a fun new filter for the heist genre and feels oh so very in Soderbergh’s wheelhouse of quirky charm.

Check out the new Logan Lucky TV Spot below. The film also stars Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, and Hilary Swank. Logan Lucky opens in theaters on August 18th.