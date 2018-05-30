Logan Marshall-Green on ‘Upgrade’ and If He Knows What ‘Quarry’ Season 2 Would Have Been About

0

-

One of the films that came out of this year’s SXSW Festival with a lot of buzz was writer-director Leigh Whannell’s sci-fi thriller Upgrade. The movie follows Grey Trace (played by Logan Marshall-Green), a man whose life is turned upside down when his wife is murdered in front of his eyes during a mugging that also leaves him paralyzed. Soon after, he’s approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will “upgrade” his body. The cure – an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM – gives Grey physical abilities beyond anything experienced and the ability to relentlessly claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead.

I caught the movie a few days ago and loved it. Whannell managed to make every dollar of his limited budget shine on screen and the film has a few brutal set pieces that don’t shy away from the blood and guts. Trust me; Upgrade is absolutely worth your time and money when it hits theaters on June 1st.

A few days ago, I sat down with Logan Marshall-Green for a video interview. He talked about how he got involved in Upgrade, what it was about the script that appealed to him, the most challenging part of the performance, if the script changed a lot on set and a lot more. In addition, as a big fan of Quarry (it aired for one year on Cinemax), I asked if he ever heard what the second season would have been about and what he remembers most from making the show.

Check out what Logan Marshall-Green had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Logan Marshall-Green: