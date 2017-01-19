‘Logan’: Final Trailer Sends Wolverine, Professor X, and X-23 on a Bloody Ride

0

20th Century Fox has released the final Logan trailer online, and it’s a wild one. While the story of Hugh Jackman‘s (likely) last outing as the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine has been a driving force behind the anticipation for James Mangold‘s film, this trailer suggests a film that goes above and beyond expectations for a solid solo outing for the antihero. Jackman is great and his turn as an aged, grizzled Wolverine is as crowd-pleasing as ever, but the inclusion of an exhausted and ornery Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier and the introduction of Dafne Keen as the wild child Laura Kinney (a.k.a. X-23) sets Logan apart from other comic book fare.

Logan, perhaps taking cues from the fourth wall-breaking Deadpool, will also be a bit of a meta commentary on comic books, superheroes, and the fandom surrounding both, as glimpsed in a scene from this new trailer. But at its heart, the film is focused on an alternative family unit, one that just so happens to have two powerful mutant mentors attempting to protect and train a new young recruit. Logan is likely a conclusion of the arcs of both Jackman’s Wolverine and Stewart’s Xavier, but it also opens new avenues of story to explore in a promising way.

Check out the new Logan trailer below. The film also stars The film also stars Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant, and Elizabeth Rodriguez. Logan opens March 3rd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Logan:

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempt to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

