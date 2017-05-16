‘Logan Noir’ Trailer: Wolverine’s Swan Song Looks Stunning in Black and White

0

20th Century Fox has released a Logan Noir trailer. The upcoming black-and-white version of James Mangold’s Logan will be available in select theaters tomorrow for one night only, but it will also be available on 4K and Blu-ray (if you pick up the film in 4K, then Logan Noir will also be in 4K).

So what’s the benefit of putting the film into black and white? It’s an interesting experiment, and one that helps give the film a different tone not just visually but emotionally. What you can see from this trailer isn’t just “Oh, now the movie is monochromatic.” The work has been put into the contrast and color timing, so you get some stunning shots like Logan (Hugh Jackman) at the graveyard, almost entirely in silhouette. I’ve already pre-ordered my Blu-ray, so I can’t wait to see this version of the movie.

Check out the Logan Noir trailer below. Logan will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K on May 23rd.

LOGAN in sumptuous B&W on Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD May 23rd (along w/ color) and yes B&W in 4K in 4K package! And Noir in theaters tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/vJcn0HJOHx — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 16, 2017

Here’s the official details on the home release:

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment brings Hugh Jackman’s celebrated seventeen-year run as Wolverine to a close when the box office phenomenon Logan arrives on Digital HD on May 16 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™and DVD May 23. Sir Patrick Stewart (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Star Trek: The Next Generation), Stephen Merchant (Hello Ladies, The Office), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and newcomer Dafne Keen join Jackman in the iconic character’s final chapter, directed by James Mangold (The Wolverine, Walk the Line). Touting an R-rating, allowing fans to finally see Logan’s legendary berserk rage unleashed, Mangold brings a visceral and gritty realism to the story, based on one of Marvel Comics’ most popular characters. In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are upended when a young mutant (Dafne Keen) arrives, being pursued by dark forces. In addition to nearly 90 minutes of original content, including deleted scenes and a behind-the-scenes documentary, the Blu-ray™ will also include Logan Noir, a black and white version of the film that gives the acclaimed story an all-new look. LOGAN 4K ULTRA HD AND BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES