‘Logan’: X-23 Unleashes the Beast in New Images from the R-Rated Film

X-23 is not kidding around. Since the latest Logan trailer officially confirmed the young Dafne Keen as fan-favorite comic clone Laura, Marvelites have been craving more from what director James Mangold compared to Little Miss Sunshine. Now we have it through a new batch of images from the film.

Empire magazine debuted the new looks, which include sneaks at Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) pushing an ailing, aging Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in a wheelchair, and X-23 going berserk on some of The Reavers chasing them. Keen herself seems just as badass. Jackman recalled a moment filming with the actress, saying:

I just yelled, “SHUT THE FUCK UP!” At the end of 40 minutes of this I went up to Maria, Dafne’s mum, and I said, “Maria, I’ve got an 11-year-old and I’m just really sorry.” Maria said, “Aw, don’t worry, she just called you a cunt. In Spanish.”

I’ve seen the first 40 minutes of the film from a press preview last month, so believe me when I say things get pretty bloody. But just in case you want more proof, Mangold reports Logan has been officially rated R by the MPAA for “strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity.”

Official: Please be advised that LOGAN has been rated R for “strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity.” — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 23, 2017

The film is set in the year 2029 when there hasn’t been a new mutant birth in years. Xavier’s abilities are becoming increasingly more chaotic as his health fails and Logan is trying to remain under the radar — until he crosses paths with Laura, who’s being pursued by a man named Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) and his army of Reavers.

Stephen Merchant plays the albino tracker mutant Caliban, Richard E. Grant plays Rice, and Fear the Walking Dead’s Elizabeth Rodriguez plays Gabriela. Logan will hit theaters on March 3rd.

