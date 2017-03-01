‘Logan’: Details for Standby Tickets for Our Los Angeles Screening Tonight

0

I absolutely loved director James Mangold’s Logan. While I had high hopes going in, I’ll admit the finished film was even better than I imagined. Unlike the previous X-Men and Wolverine films that have come before, what’s unique about Logan is it doesn’t have to set up the next installment or worry about holding back because of the rating. Because Mangold and Hugh Jackman had complete freedom to tell this story, they were able to make the movie they wanted to make and bring fans the version of Wolverine we’ve always wanted to see. I really can’t give everyone involved enough praise for such a job well done and to Fox for letting them make this movie. And I haven’t even gotten into how awesome Patrick Stewart was as Charles Xavier or the rest of the supporting cast including Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant, and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

With the film opening around the country March 3rd, it’s almost time for everyone to see it. However, if you can’t wait, I’ve got some great news for you. Thanks to our friends at Fox, we’re partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas Santa Monica to show Logan before it’s in theaters! The screening is tonight at 7pm and after the screening ends I’ll be moderating a Q&A with director James Mangold.

While ArcLight and Collider have already given away guaranteed tickets to the screening, we know in a 275 seat theater we’re going to have at least a few people that can’t make it for whatever reason. So if you wanted to attend the screening but didn’t win tickets, starting at 5:30pm tonight Arclight Santa Monica will open a standby line. While I’m not sure how many people will ultimately get in, I am sure at least some of you will. I’ve run a lot of screenings and you always have no shows.

If you’d like to attend ArcLight Santa Monica is located at 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Hope to see some of you tonight!