L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Logan’ Screening Wednesday Night

I absolutely loved director James Mangold’s Logan. While I had high hopes going in, I’ll admit the finished film was even better than I imagined. Unlike the previous X-Men and Wolverine films that have come before, what’s unique about Logan is it doesn’t have to set up the next installment or worry about holding back because of the rating. Because Mangold and Hugh Jackman had complete freedom to tell this story, they were able to make the movie they wanted to make and bring fans the version of Wolverine we’ve always wanted to see. I really can’t give everyone involved enough praise for such a job well done and to Fox for letting them make this movie. And I haven’t even gotten into how awesome Patrick Stewart was as Charles Xavier or the rest of the supporting cast including Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant, and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

With the film opening around the country March 3rd, it’s almost time for everyone to see it. However, if you can’t wait, I’ve got some great news for you. Thanks to our friends at Fox, we’re partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas Santa Monica to show Logan before it’s in theaters! The screening will be on Wednesday, March 1st at 7pm and after the screening ends I’ll be moderating a Q&A with director James Mangold.

ArcLight is offering half of the tickets to members of their popular loyalty program, ArcLight Membership, and Collider will be giving away the other half.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Logan Before it’s in Theaters”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday morning around noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Hope to see some of you Wednesday night!