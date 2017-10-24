‘Logan’ Spinoff Script Focusing on X-23 in the Works

0

Logan is one of the best movies of the year, and while it brings the story of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to a close, it’s also a beginning for his young co-star, Dafne Keen, who plays Laura a.k.a. X-23. Laura is a daughter of sorts for Logan, having been cloned from his DNA and possessing similar powers. With the massive success of Logan at the box office (the film grossed $616 million worldwide and Fox has already launched an Oscar campaign for the movie), it was only a matter of time before producers turned their attention to a movie focused on Laura.

In an interview with THR, director James Mangold, producer Hutch Parker, and star Hugh Jackman weighed in on continuing Laura’s story in a future movie:

“Patty [Jenkins’] success with [Wonder Woman] only solidifies more for studios that there’s less to fear with a female protagonist,” says Mangold. “The more that keeps getting hit home, that ends up giving me more space turning around and going, ‘Well here we are with a female protagonist. That’s incredible. And what are we going to do with her?’ And that’s where we are with that [the Laura script] right now, dreaming.”

There are plenty of interesting places a Laura film could go. We got a glimpse at the character’s life in Logan, but she’s firmly a supporting character in Logan’s story. Set to her own devices, it could be fascinating to see the journey she takes. Will she try to set up a new team of X-Men? Will she be a loner? How will she be similar to her father and how will she be different? I’m eager to find out the answers.

Parker says that they’re not even sure what genre the Laura movie will be in, but that Fox’s willingness to expand the boundaries of what a superhero movie can be has provided a lot of freedom:

“Yes, there are other facets of that character and some others potentially to explore in their own way,” says Parker, who spoke to THR while wrapping production on X-Men: Dark Phoenix earlier this month. “It may not be in the same exact tonality or with the same genre orientations as Logan, but I think part of what has been opened up in this universe to all of us now is, drawing on different genre traditions, there are new pathways to be opened for new characters that populate this universe.”

What do you want to see from a Laura movie? Do you want it to be a western-tinged noir like Logan, or do you want to see them head in a new direction? Sound off in the comments.