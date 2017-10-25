Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: 'Logan' Spinoff in the Works, Will Focus on X-23

October 25, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday October 25th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff and Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • Logan spinoff script focusing on X-23 in the works
  • Venom starts filming; Andy Serkis confirms Tom Hardy to mo-cap perform Venom
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
