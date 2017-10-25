Movie Talk: ‘Logan’ Spinoff in the Works, Will Focus on X-23

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday October 25th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff and Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Logan spinoff script focusing on X-23 in the works
- New behind the scenes video released for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Ben Mendelsohn eyed for villain role in Captain Marvel
- Venom starts filming; Andy Serkis confirms Tom Hardy to mo-cap perform Venom
- First teaser trailer released for Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built starring Helen Mirren
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions