‘Logan': Over 35 Images from the Final Trailer for Hugh Jackman’s Last Wolverine Movie

Where the first (and far better) trailer for James Mangold‘s Logan set up a grim atmosphere and a haunted backstory for Hugh Jackman‘s titular mutant, the final trailer gets more into the plot of the movie. There’s no sign of Stephen Merchant‘s Caliban, nor is there any major teaser for the arrival of Mr. Sinister, one of the X-Men universe’s most imposing and powerful villains. Instead, we get a lot of the relationship between Logan, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and the adolescent X-23, played by Dafne Keen, and the hunt for X-23 by Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) and the Reavers. Though we don’t know how Logan and X-23 meet necessarily, we now essentially know what goes on once they do get together and begin their chase against Pierce and his overseers, represented here by Richard E. Grant.

It’s not exactly surprising that the final trailer would be more focused on plot and action when the first trailer reflected a more, well, reflective and mordant tone, as well as giving us our first taste of an R-rated Wolverine movie. As the movie is coming out in about six weeks or so, this trailer does more to tease the humor and action of the movie, along with what looks like a pretty brazen Pringles plug. In other words, this highlights the things that get asses in seats, even asses who have no idea why the nice man from Les Miserables has cutlery coming out of his knuckles. Still, there are plenty of tidbits to dig through in this trailer, so we grabbed about 40 images from the latest trailer for you to peruse. Logan comes out on March 3rd via 20th Century Fox, so you should have plenty of time to figure out all the surprises that could be coming before the surprises actually arrive on screen.

Here are 40 images from the final Logan trailer: