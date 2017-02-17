James Mangold’s Post-‘Logan’ Plans Include an X-23 Movie, Reteaming with Hugh Jackman

0

James Mangold and Hugh Jackman took a crack at collaborating on Marvel’s mutant mythology in 2013’s The Wolverine, and may have perfected it in the upcoming release, Logan. The critical reaction–which you can glimpse later today when the first reviews hit the scene–audience response, and box office performance will determine just how successful the film is, and what options open up in the future for the creative team and the comic book property in general.

This may be Jackman’s last ride as Wolverine, but that doesn’t mean that he and Mangold will stop collaborating, or that the character’s stories have been exhausted. In fact, Logan introduces at least one compelling new character in X-23 (Dafne Keen), whose youth and relatively new comic book history make her a prime player for future adaptations. Mangold said as much while making the press rounds earlier today, giving us a glimpse at what might be in store for his career post-Logan.

We Got This Covered chatted with Mangold about his latest film, as well as his future plans. First up, as many fans likely want to know, is the possibility of another Mangold/Jackman team-up:

“I definitely know that Hugh and I will work together again.”

So there you go. As for whether or not that collaboration will be set within the world of 20th Century Fox and Marvel’s mutant world, or something else entirely, who knows. What we do know is that Mangold is enamored with Keen and her portrayal of X-23 in Logan, and would like to continue to explore that character:

”I think Dafne is incredible in the film and I would love to see another film about that character and that’s certainly something I’d be involved in. For me that was one of the big additions I brought to the table, this decision to try to make the film about family and to try to insert Laura and the pressures that would put and the idea about Charles ailing.”

Expect much more on Logan, Mangold, Jackman, and Keen in the days and weeks to come, but I for one am very optimistic that we’ll get to see some sort of extension of the world this team has set up. Fingers crossed!