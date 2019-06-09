‘Loki’ Image Teases Time-Hopping Story for Tom Hiddleston’s Disney+ Series

0

Leave it to a trickster god to hide the first look at Loki inside an official image from an investor’s conference. Nobody should be looking too hard at official images from an investor’s conference. And yet here we are, getting a glimpse at the upcoming Disney+ live-action series starring Tom Hiddleston as the Norse god of mischief during a presentation by Marvel president Kevin Feige. From what we can see, the image sets Loki in 1975, seeing as how he’s walking past a marquee for Steven Spielberg‘s Jaws.

This seems to confirm the reports that the standalone Loki series would be a time-traveling storyline, which was described as the infamous shape-shifting trickster popping up “throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events.” (Maybe he’ll make sure Jack Starrett‘s classic Race With the Devil becomes the biggest hit of June 1975.) The last we saw Loki up on the big screen, he was creating an entirely new timeline when he stole the Tesseract during a time heist gone wrong in Avengers: Endgame.

Rick & Morty writer Michael Waldron wrote the pilot for Loki and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The series will live on the Disney streaming service alongside fellow live-action Marvel series WandaVision and The Falcon and Winter Soldier—which might just be a Captain America show after the events of Endgame—plus Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and a Rogue One prequel. Plus, a True Lies series, because sure!

Check out the Loki image within an image below. Disney+ launches on November 12, 2019.

