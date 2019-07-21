First Details on ‘Loki’ and the Return of Tom Hiddleston’s Trickster God

0

At their Comic-Con panel, Marvel officially announced their upcoming Disney+ series, Loki. Tom Hiddleston will star as the God of Mischief. While Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War after having his windpipe crushed by Thanos, the wayward god got a second lease on life due to the time-travel shenanigans in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told the crowd that Loki will pick up following the events of Endgame where Loki snatched the Space Stone and vanished to parts unknown.

This is a fun way to continue the story of one of Marvel’s most popular characters, and I’m a little surprised that we’ll have to wait a while for his story to continue. Loki was the first Disney+ series to get reported on, but it won’t debut until spring 2021, which means it comes after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Of course, the narrative order could have a purpose here where certain things that are set up in the movies and other shows get their payoff in Loki.

Here’s what Hiddlestone told the crowd in Hall H:

“You guys saw Avengers, right? He’s still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was that he got Hulk-smashed, so there’s a lot of psychological evolution that hasn’t happened yet, but Kevin has generously showed me what his plans are — I can’t tell you any of them — but its is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I think I’ve ever come across.”

So the Loki you think you know–the one who (let’s be fair) never really evolved except becoming marginally nicer to Thor–isn’t there. Instead, we’re going to meet a Loki who’s been thwarted and probably very pissed off. Where the character goes from there remains to be seen, but I can’t wait to see where they take him.

