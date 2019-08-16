Tom Hiddleston Reveals ‘Loki’ Is Six Hours, Teases Foes “the Like of Which He Has Never Seen”

0

One of the more deviously intriguing projects in Marvel’s Phase 4 future is Loki, the Disney+ streaming series starring Tom Hiddleston as Agard’s favorite trickster god. At San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed the show would, in fact, pick up right after Loki’s theft of the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and follow the much-beloved deity through time. (Including, at some point, 1975.) Now, thanks to an interview Hiddleston sat down for with MTV News, we know the first season of that centuries-hopping adventure will consist of six episodes.

Hiddleston casually mentioned the episode count while opining on the chance to play the character, who first debuted in 2011 and Hiddleston thought he was done playing as far back as Thor: The Dark World, for another “six hours.” The actor also noted there’d be humor throughout the series—unsurprising when you have Rick & Morty alum Michael Waldron running the show—and that Loki starts the story in the villainous headspace he was in during Joss Whedon‘s Avengers before being presented with an entirely new evolution.

That’s been the most interesting part of the process, Hiddleston says, essentially taking a character he’s put through an arc over nearly a decade and morphing him all over again. That challenge apparently involves some “formidable opponents.”

“I feel like I know him, I’ve been playing him for 10 years now, and that’s crazy to me. By the time it’s out, I’ll be 40. When I was cast I was 29, which is a great chunk of my life…but the point is, there’s a sense of ‘I know this character now, I feel the audience knows him.’ Playing him, and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges which then have to change him in different ways is the most exciting aspect of it. You have his specific gifts, his intelligence, his treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents the like of which he has never seen or known.”

Check out the full interview below. The Loki bit starts around 13:26 and also includes an extremely charming anecdote about Josh Brolin apologizing for murdering Loki.

