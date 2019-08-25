Disney+ Series ‘Loki’ Finds Director in ‘Sex Education’ Helmer Kate Herron

0

Forthcoming Disney+ series Loki has found its director. The news arrived early Saturday morning just as the second day of the 2019 D23 Expo was kicking off. The series will see Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki, the God of Mischief and baby brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), after he escaped from the Battle of New York in Avengers: Endgame.

On Friday, director Kate Herron finally revealed in a tweet that she would be directing Loki. “Secret is out! So happy to say I’m directing #Loki for @MarvelStudios,” Herron wrote. “It’s a privilege to continue his story, working with the superb @twhiddleston & @michaelwaldron. Also sorry to pals who guessed this was the secret job and I lied to your faces. Think Loki would approve though.”

Herron skimped on providing any other details about her involvement with the show but that’s pretty much par for the course. To date, she is probably best known for directing the first season of the Netflix coming-of-age comedy series Sex Education starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson. Additional Herron directing credits include work on various comedy shorts. Although Sex Education was a win for Netflix and should similarly be considered one for Herron, the sheer magnitude and visibility of a project like Loki will surely be a boon to her profile as a director.

As previously mentioned, Hiddleston will return to the role of Loki for the Disney+ series. The version of Loki leading this solo venture is one out of time. After dying at the hands of Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, Loki returned in Endgame during a time-traveling sequence back to 2012 during the events of The Avengers. It will be this version of Loki who is featured in the series as he travels to various time periods and through space now that he has possession of the Space Infinity Stone. Loki will be six hours long (six episodes clocking in at one hour each) and, according to Hiddleston in an interview with MTV News, features foes “the likes of which [Loki] has never seen before.”

Loki is one of five new TV shows Marvel Studios has in the works for Disney+. Those other shows include Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner, WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and finally What If…? starring Hayley Atwell in addition to a metric ton of addition MCU stars.

Loki arrives on Disney+ in Spring 2021.