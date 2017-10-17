‘Lone Wolf and Cub’ Adaptation Lands ‘Se7en’ Scribe Andrew Kevin Walker

0

The Lone Wolf and Cub remake has been percolating for a few years here in the States, but gets another boost forward today with the announcement of a new, veteran writer coming aboard. Andrew Kevin Walker will bring his screenwriting talent to the adaptation of writer Kazuo Koike and artist Goseki Kojima‘s 1970s manga series for a live-action movie produced by Justin Lin and Steven Paul. Lin still has his eye on the director’s chair but no announcements have been made just yet.

THR reported that Kevin Walker has joined Paramount’s plan to adapt the seminal story about a disgraced executioner and his son as they wander the countryside as ronin, seeking revenge on those who wronged them. (It’s worth mentioning that protagonist Ogami Ittō’s son is a toddler, so he’s not carrying out much vengeance early on.) Totaling nearly 9,000 pages, the manga has already been adapted into a series of six live-action Japanese films in the 70s and two TV series. But now Paramount wants to take a crack at it.

The project has been set up with the studio for nearly 15 years, off and on, with Darren Aronofsky showing interest once upon a time. The addition of Kevin Walker is a rather interesting one. Long a favorite script doctor/screenwriter of David Fincher, having collaborated on Se7en, Fight Club, and The Game, Kevin Walker certainly isn’t afraid to go to dark places when it comes to revenge stories. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Paramount learned their lessons from the controversial adaptation of Ghost in the Shell. Time will tell. Marissa McMahon and Kamala Films are also onboard as producers.

