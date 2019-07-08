‘Look Who’s Talking’ Remake in the Works at Screen Gems from Director Jeremy Garelick

0

In a stunning show of disrespect to The Boss Baby, Hollywood already has its sights set on another talking toddler film, a remake of Look Who’s Talking written and directed by Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer). Deadline reports that Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems will re-team with the filmmaker to produce the film, with Adam Fields (Bad Santa 2) also onboard as producer.

The original 1989 film written and directed by Amy Heckerling starred Kirstie Alley as a single mother navigating a topsy-turvy romance with cab driver James (John Travolta) and a baby who narrates her life with the inner voice of Bruce Willis. Garelick discussed the challenges of juggling his personal relationship to the material with the enduring quality of the original film, a hit that spawned two sequels and a TV series.

“What excited me about doing is, I have four kids, including twins, and this is something they can watch, and share some of the experience I had with my wife…Like, figuring out how to raise these kids, with all the mistakes that happen. Add in the voices that are keyed to facial expressions, it just really seems like a fun idea. Everyone can relate to babies. The challenge is, that was a really good movie, Travolta and Kirstie Alley had great chemistry and Amy Heckerling wrote a great script. We’re in the early stages of figuring out what the story is for the modern version of the movie.”

I for one am excited to see what a Look Who’s Talking remake looks like from a person who just throws a phrase like “everyone can relate to babies” out there like it’s a completely normal thing to say. The report notes that Garelick is looking for a diverse cast while trying to figure out how the modern version of this story would play out. As is the case with all films involving a talking baby, to not hire Danny DeVito would be a disservice to both the audience and the material.