Hulu’s First ‘Looking For Alaska’ Teaser Will Make You Feel Every Feeling Possible

The next big book-to-screen adaptation is coming. On Friday, Hulu released the first teaser for the upcoming TV series Looking For Alaska starring Charlie Plummer (Lean On Pete), Kristine Froseth (The Society), and Timothy Simons (Veep).

Adapted from the John Green book of the same name, this first Looking For Alaska trailer hints at the “big, sweeping emotions resulting from a contained, emotionally affecting” story it will tell over the course of eight episodes. The series introduces its four main characters — Miles “Pudge” Halter (Plummer), Alaska Young (Froseth), Chip “The Colonel” Martin (Denny Love), and Takumi (Jay Lee) — who are all in search of something in the wilderness of their adolescence. Not too much in the way of plot is revealed in the teaser, but what is clear is that Pudge, Alaska, The Colonel, and Takumi are a close-knit foursome who are about to go through a huge coming-of-age moment together. Then again, did you expect anything less from a TV series adapted from a hugely popular YA novel written by Green, the man who also penned The Fault in Our Stars?

Fans of the novel will be pleased to know this Hulu adaptation will remain faithful to the source material while also exploring it and widening its scope a bit. As revealed during the TCA summer tour and reported by Deadline, executive producer Josh Schwartz (Gossip Girl) had this to say about the adaption of Looking For Alaska he helped develop:

For fans of the book, they will feel we’ve really honored the material. The book is really about the limited male gaze and we wanted to make sure that Alaska exists in her own right. The audience will have an understanding of her character and she won’t exist only as a mystery. Hopefully, [the show] will go some way to remedy that.

All eight episodes of Looking For Alaska arrive on Hulu on October 18. A full-length trailer should be coming soon but for now, take a look at the first official teaser below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Looking For Alaska: