Exclusive ‘Looking Glass’ Poster Has Nicolas Cage Looking… at Glass

0

Today, we’re happy do debut an exclusive poster for the voyeuristic thriller Looking Glass. The film stars Nicolas Cage and Robin Tunney as a couple who buy a motel and quickly find themselves wrapped up in a lurid murder mystery when their first guest winds up dead. There’s a secret looking glass hidden in the electricity room, a tease of illicit love affairs, and a whole lot of fluorescent lighting that gives me real Neon-Noir meets sleazy erotic thriller vibes. In case that sounds like a jab, it’s not. I’m very into it. The poster design is a bit literal (looking + glass), but that just adds to the B-movie charm.

Written by Jerry Rapp and directed by Indie Spirit Award winner Tim Hunter (River’s Edge), Looking Glass also stars Marc Blucas and arrives in in select Theaters, on VOD and Digital HD on February 16th. Check out the trailer and our exclusive poster below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Looking Glass: