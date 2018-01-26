Exclusive ‘Looking Glass’ Poster Has Nicolas Cage Looking… at Glass

Today, we’re happy do debut an exclusive poster for the voyeuristic thriller Looking Glass. The film stars Nicolas Cage and Robin Tunney as a couple who buy a motel and quickly find themselves wrapped up in a lurid murder mystery when their first guest winds up dead. There’s a secret looking glass hidden in the electricity room, a tease of illicit love affairs, and a whole lot of fluorescent lighting that gives me real Neon-Noir meets sleazy erotic thriller vibes. In case that sounds like a jab, it’s not. I’m very into it. The poster design is a bit literal (looking + glass), but that just adds to the B-movie charm.
Written by Jerry Rapp and directed by Indie Spirit Award winner Tim Hunter (River’s Edge), Looking Glass also stars Marc Blucas and arrives in in select Theaters, on VOD and Digital HD on February 16th. Check out the trailer and our exclusive poster below.
Here’s the official synopsis for Looking Glass:
LOOKING GLASS features an ensemble cast of Academy Award® Winner Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas, Raising Arizona), Robin Tunney (“The Mentalist,” The Craft) and Marc Blucas (“Necessary Roughness,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”). The film was written by Jerry Rapp (Gutshot Straight, Mojave Phone Booth) and directed by Tim Hunter (River’s Edge, “Hannibal”) whose previous film River’s Edge won Best Feature and Best Screenplay at the Indie Spirit Awards and the Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.
In LOOKING GLASS, Ray (Nicolas Cage) must save his wife and himself from a gruesome secret connected to a motel and the strange people who visit there.