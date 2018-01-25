‘Looking Glass’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Accidentally Runs a Murder Motel

0

Momentum Pictures has released the Looking Glass trailer. The film follows a couple (played by Nicolas Cage and Robin Tunney) who buy an old motel as a new business venture, but stumble into a twisted psycho-sexual thriller when they discover that the motel holds some dark secrets.

Nicolas Cage is at an interesting point in his career. For about a decade now, Cage has been taking a deluge of VOD movies including such unforgettable titles as Seeking Justice, Stolen, Rage, Outcast, The Runner, Dog Eat Dog and so forth. And yet he can still give great performances like he did in Joe. But it seems like audiences are really sparking to him when he does outlandish stuff like Mom and Dad and Mandy. Looking Glass doesn’t seem like it’s crazy enough to attract Cage die-hards, but if the actor has proved anything, it’s that his career is bulletproof. He’s going to keep working forever, and people will still be interested. The question becomes if he’s going to keep churning out VOD thrillers like this or if he may settle into more serious fare. There’s also the question if Cage’s appeal tops out at niche thrillers or if audiences would welcome him back for something like National Treasure 3 if that ever happens.

Check out the Looking Glass trailer below. The film opens on February 16th and also stars Marc Blucas.

Here’s the official synopsis for Looking Glass: