Luca Guadagnino in Talks to Direct ‘Lord of the Flies’ for Warner Bros.

0

What if Lord of the Flies but with girls? Once upon a time, that was the premise of Warner Bros.’ new adaptation of William Golding‘s 1954 novel about a group of British boys stranded on an uninhabited island and the societal fallout that ensues. Now it seems like the project might be going back to a more faithful rendition of the source story, though I still have my fingers crossed for a Lady of the Flies take. What is clear, however, is that filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria) is in talks to direct the pic.

THR reports that Guadagnino may be queuing up Lord of the Flies as his next directorial project. The Oscar-nominated director would also produce along with his partner Marco Morabito, with Known Universe screenwriters Lindsey Beer, Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet executive producing through their banner should a deal finalize. There are some stories floating around out there claiming the writing trio–or at least Perlman and Robertson-Dworet–are attached to write the script, but that’s been walked back. Adding to the confusion is the story that the studio, which reacquired rights to the novel in 2017, has opted not to go with its gender-swapped version of the survival tale as originally scripted by Scott McGehee and David Siegel. Variety reports that the plan is now to go with a more direct adaptation focusing on a group of boys.

We have a while to sort out all this confusion. Guadagnino is currently in pre-production on We Are Who We Are, a TV mini-series and coming-of-age story about two American teenagers growing up on a military base in Italy. Guadagnino is co-writing the script along with Paolo Giordano (The Solitude of Prime Numbers) and Francesca Manieri (Daughter of Mine). The HBO mini-series was expected to shoot May through October, so we’ll see just when it’s going to arrive, after which Guadagnino will likely start work on Lord of the Flies if the fates align.