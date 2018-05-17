Could Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel Series Focus on Young Aragorn?

0

There have been a lot of questions swirling around Amazon’s Lord of the Rings prequel series, mostly because it’s going to be insanely expensive. But the biggest question is about what, exactly, it will cover. While there is plenty of story to mine in J.R.R. Tolkien‘s Silmarillion, finding something that would be compelling in a TV series format and, surely, tie in to the feature films enough to entice casual viewers limits things somewhat.

According to TheOneRing.net, though, the new series will be focusing on Young Aragorn, whose older (but not really that old) version was played by Viggo Mortensen in Peter Jackson‘s original movie franchise. According to TheOneRing’s Twitter announcement (and there is a LONG thread there about all of this), this doesn’t conflict with the info that Amazon has already released on the project, basically assuring fans that it will not cover the War of the Ring (which has been done and done again). The ambitious series is reportedly set to run for at least five seasons, so expect it to cover a decent chunk of time, something that Tolkien certainly fills out even in his Appendices.

There is so much lore to explore, especially around a character like Aragorn. Seriously, read that Twitter thread. There are plenty of possibilities about making an adventure story that will connect viewers to an established world while building a totally new one. And in addition to the general Lord of the Rings IP, there’s already an emotional connection that fans have to Aragorn. I’m actually getting excited about this …!

We still don’t have any solid details about the series yet, although Peter Jackson’s name is still be bandied about as being a part of things. Supposedly he’s considering it, but perhaps it’s time to turn the reins over to a new creative team.

Let us know your thoughts on this potential focus for the series, and what you are hoping it’s able to cover from Tolkien’s ancillary materials, especially regarding Aragorn’s younger days and the importance of his lineage.