Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Sets Writing Team of JD Payne, Patrick McKay

Today at the TCA (Television Critics Association) press tour, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, announced that its Lord of the Rings TV series (which is a prequel) has put another piece into place. Salke mentioned that this has been “a very thoughtful process” in terms of finding the right road for this series to take within the vast world that J.R.R. Tolkien has created. And now we know who will shape it: JD Payne and Patrick McKay, whose recent projects include Star Trek 4 for Paramount and Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Of their involvement in The Lord of the Rings, Payne & McKay said: “The rich world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is filled with majesty and heart, wisdom and complexity. We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Amazon to bring it to life anew. We feel like Frodo, setting out from the Shire, with a great responsibility in our care — it is the beginning of the adventure of a lifetime.”

In a press release with the news, Amazon also notes that “While speculation is human nature, you can trust that when we have more news to share about this journey, we will share it with the world.”

There certainly has been plenty of speculation on what the series might cover, including whether or not it will dive into a tale of Young Aragorn. The show already will cost Amazon an astronomical amount, and has a multi-season order (you can also read more details and tidbits here). And for those wondering — no, Peter Jackson will not be involved in the series.