Check out Matt Ferguson’s Gorgeous ‘Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy Posters for Bottleneck Gallery

0

I love it when artists put together a trilogy of posters for a film trilogy, and artist Matt Ferguson has done some great work with his latest set for The Lord of the Rings. Each poster reflects a specific setting from each film, so for The Fellowship of the Ring we get Bag End, for The Two Towers we get Ziraksigil, and for The Return of the King we get Minas Tirith. It’s a nice looking set, and a must-own for any die-hard Lord of the Rings fan.

The great news is that this is a timed release, which means that if you purchase it between Thursday, January 12th at 12pm EST through Sunday, January 15th at 11:59pm EST on bottleneckgallery.com, you’re guaranteed to get it.

Each poster measures 12×24 inches, and it costs $35 per poster or $100 for the set of three.

Additionally, Bottleneck will holding a charity pin release for the Myfanwy Townsend Melanoma Research Fund. 100% of all profits from the pin will be donated to the fund in memory of Alexandra Grace, who was close to one of the members of the Bottleneck team. The pin will cost $10.

Check out the posters and pin below.