Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Lands ‘Game of Thrones’ Writer Bryan Cogman

Goodbye Iron Throne, hello One Ring. Game of Thrones writer and executive-producer Bryan Cogman has joined Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series as a consultant to writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay, according to Variety.

This is some extremely spicy news in the wake of Thrones’ divisive series finale, considering how nicely it mirrors Cogman’s rise up the ranks on HBO’s fantasy series. Cogman famously started out as an assistant to GOT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who quickly found out he had an encyclopedic knowledge of George R.R. Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire source material. Cogman went on to write some of the best episodes over the show’s run, always favoring un-flashy, talk-heavy chapters like season 1’s “Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things” and season 3’s “Kissed by Fire.”

The writer also penned the most (and arguably the only) critically acclaimed episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, which saw Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) bestow knighthood on Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) on the drunken, depressing eve of “The Long Night”. In a recent Vanity Fair profile, Coster-Walda called Cogman a “walking encyclopedia,” but the highest praise came from Martin himself.

“Dave and Dan—even though there were two of them, there really needed to be three,” the Song of Ice and Fire author said. “Bryan was the third head of the dragon.”

(For what it’s worth—and personally, I think it’s worth a lot—Sophie Turner lovingly referred to Cogman in the profile as “that motherfucker.”)

Cogman was, at one point, developing one of the five Game of Thrones spin-offs that are at various stages at HBO, but recently noted that project is off the table. Instead, he heads over to a new network and an entirely new fantasy world. Not a whole lot of concrete information is out there about the Lord of the Rings series, other than the fact Peter Jackson is not involved, Amazon ordered multiple seasons, and the whole thing cost an ungodly amount of money.

