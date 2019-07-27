‘Lord of the Rings’ Confirms Creative Team; Includes Producers from ‘Breaking Bad’, ‘Game of Thrones’, and More

0

Amazon’s big-budget Lord of the Rings TV series has revealed the creative team that will make up its writers room and beyond, which includes not only producers from series like Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones but also the costume designer from Suicide Squad, a Tolkien scholar, and the production designer from Stars Wars: The Last Jedi.

The series, which Amazon said will “explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring,” will be overseen by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom direct J.A. Bayona directs the pilot. Here are the additional names announced today at the Television Critics Association Press Tour:

Executive Producers: Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), and Sharon Tal Yguado , former head of genre at Amazon Studios.

(10 Cloverfield Lane), (Boardwalk Empire), (Game of Thrones), and , former head of genre at Amazon Studios. Writer/EPs: Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos), and Justin Doble (Stranger Things)

(Breaking Bad), (The Sopranos), and (Stranger Things) Consulting Producers: Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) and Stephany Folson (Toy Story 4)

(Game of Thrones) and (Toy Story 4) Producer: Ron Ames (The Aviator)

(The Aviator) Writer/Producer: Helen Shang (Hannibal)

(Hannibal) Writing Consultant: Glenise Mullins (Terminator Genysis)

(Terminator Genysis) Costume Designer: Kate Hawley (Suicide Squad)

(Suicide Squad) Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs (The Last Jedi)

(The Last Jedi) Visual Effects Supervisor: Jason Smith (Bumblebee)

(Bumblebee) Tolkien Scholar: Tom Shippey (“J.R.R. Tolkien: Author of the Century”)

(“J.R.R. Tolkien: Author of the Century”) Concept Artist: John Howe (Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy)

“This team is our Fellowship,” McKay and Payne said in a statement, “assembled from around the world, all walking the road together to try and accomplish something far greater than any of us could on our own. We feel humbled and extremely lucky to be surrounded by such inspiring and talented women and men,”

The first piece of casting for the series broke last week when it was revealed Australian actress Markella Kavenagh (Romper Stomper) would be playing a character named “Lyra.” We’ll keep ya’ updated as more news rolls in, but for now check out the video released by Amazon introducing this stacked crew of creatives.

