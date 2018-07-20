‘Lore’ Season 2 Premiere Date Announced in Teaser Video

0

Amazon Prime has released a Lore Season 2 teaser and poster, which announce when fans can see the second season of the original series. From showrunner Sean Crouch (The Exorcist), Lore is based on the podcast of the same name and features narration, archive footage, and animation to compliment filmed segments that explore real-life frightening and disturbing tales that give rise to modern-day myths and legends.

Season 2, which debuts on Friday, October 19th, will feature new tales from the podcast as well as original stories that haven’t yet been told in podcast form. This teaser offers a preview of the six new tales to come, which look wildly disturbing and horrifying. And the October debut date is just in time for Halloween.

Check out the Lore Season 2 teaser and poster below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lore Season 2: