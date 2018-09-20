‘Lore’ Season 2 Trailer, Episode Synopses Reveal New Horrors for Amazon’s Anthology

0

Horror fans can rejoice, because Amazon is getting ready to release a new slate of real-life frights in Season 2 of Lore. In addition to a trailer, the streaming platform has also released the synopses for each of its new episodes, some of which have not been featured on the popular podcast on which the show is based (including “Prague Clock” and “Jack Parsons”).

For those familiar with Lore, this is how Amazon describes it:

Lore explores the real-life frightening and disturbing tales that have given rise to our modern-day myths and legends. The six-episode second season will feature new tales from the podcast, as well as original stories not yet available in podcast form. The anthology series will continue to interweave rich archival and mixed media sequences to complement the narrative segments.

The new season stars Josh Bowman, Doug Bradley, Thomas Kretschmann, Paula Malcomson, Maimie McCoy, Jürgen Prochnow, Emmett Scanlan and Alicia Witt. Check out the trailer below, along with all of the synopses for all of this season’s episodes:

Burke and Hare: In the Name of Science: Two shunned Irish immigrants in Scotland start off as grave robbers to sell the dead to doctors, but decide that creating their own inventory is much easier, and become the most prolific mass-murdering duo in history. Stars Emmet Byrne, Emmett J. Scanlan and Doug Bradley.

Elizabeth Bathory: Mirror, Mirror: The aging Countess of Blood, running out of virginal peasants to drain of their youthful essence, brings in a bright-eyed noble to start a new cycle of torture and murder. Stars Maimie McCoy, Rosalind Eleazar and Ella Hunt.

Hinterkaifeck: Ghosts in the Attic: In the German hinterlands, between world wars, a family goes to bed, not knowing that their killer has been living in the walls and attics of their home like a ghost, watching, waiting for his chance to strike, in one of the most famous unsolved mysteries of all time. Stars Jürgen Prochnow, Thomas Kretschmann and Susanne Wuest.

Prague Clock: The Curse of the Orloj: As two clockmakers race against the curse of the Orloj, a curse that has already driven the city of Prague to madness and death with the Black Plague, these brothers will discover the price of trying to change history. Stars Steven Berkoff, Numan Acar and Elie Haddad.

Mary Webster: The Witch of Hadley: A young woman, raised in a town controlled by a religious zealot, must rectify a fatal mistake before a ravenous mob hangs the Old Witch, Mary Webster, in this story set just 11 years before and 100 miles from Salem, Massachusetts. Stars Paula Malcomson, Hebe Beardsall and Paul Rhys.