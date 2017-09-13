Full ‘Lore’ Series Trailer Looks Like ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ for Adults

0

Amazon is adapting the super popular Lore podcast into a live-action series that will take on six stories in its inaugural season. I’m not a horror fan, so this looks fairly terrifying to me (ymmv if you’re into this sort of thing), but the juxtaposition of archival footage and new narratives is particularly haunting. The podcast, and now the series, takes on the telling of folklore in the style of campfire tales, which reminds me so much of Are You Afraid of the Dark? I mean, that show terrified me back then (and still has some decently scary episodes), so this just feels like the next generational extension.

Unlike Are You Afraid of the Dark?, though, these are true tales that have been exhaustingly researched, which makes them all the more harrowing. And while it can be mighty frightening to imagine them and conjure up these stories mentally, sometimes it can be even scarier to see someone’s visual interpretation based on actual fact. I need distance!!

All six episodes of Lore will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting October 13th. Check out the new trailer below, which reveals the first footage from the new series; submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society …