‘Lore’ Trailer and Images Reveal Amazon’s Horror Podcast Adaptation

Being perfectly honest, I have no clue what the Lore podcast is, why people like it, or what is so appealing about it that Amazon opted to produce a live-action anthology series for it. The good news is that now that it’s been brought to my attention, I can get caught up on Aaron Mahnke‘s award-winning and critically acclaimed podcast that’s been going strong since 2015. The first teaser trailer and images for Lore have been revealed along with the six-part series’ release date.

Lore explores non-fictional, historical events in the style of campfire tales, stories that deal with the dark side of human nature through folklore. The podcast’s biweekly episodes tell a variety of tales all centered on a common theme; they’re exhaustively researched to assure historical accuracy, regardless of whether they hail from ancient times or are pulled from contemporary beliefs. Die-hard fans of the series will likely recognize the stories that are referenced in the trailer and images below, so feel free to share your insider knowledge and favorite episodes with us in the comments. All six episodes of Lore will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting October 13th.

Check out the trailer below:

