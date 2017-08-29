‘Lore’ Trailer and Images Reveal Amazon’s Horror Podcast Adaptation

Being perfectly honest, I have no clue what the Lore podcast is, why people like it, or what is so appealing about it that Amazon opted to produce a live-action anthology series for it. The good news is that now that it’s been brought to my attention, I can get caught up on Aaron Mahnke‘s award-winning and critically acclaimed podcast that’s been going strong since 2015. The first teaser trailer and images for Lore have been revealed along with the six-part series’ release date.
Lore explores non-fictional, historical events in the style of campfire tales, stories that deal with the dark side of human nature through folklore. The podcast’s biweekly episodes tell a variety of tales all centered on a common theme; they’re exhaustively researched to assure historical accuracy, regardless of whether they hail from ancient times or are pulled from contemporary beliefs. Die-hard fans of the series will likely recognize the stories that are referenced in the trailer and images below, so feel free to share your insider knowledge and favorite episodes with us in the comments. All six episodes of Lore will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting October 13th.
Check out the trailer below:
Based on the podcast phenomenon and narrated by creator Aaron Mahnke, this haunting six-episode anthology series is brought to life by the executive producer of The Walking Dead and the executive producer of The X-Files. Throughout history, fear was best kept buried. But folklore opens the door, allowing stories to creep inside and haunt us. The scariest stories are true. Stream October 13, 2017.
This anthology series brings to life Aaron Mahnke’s “Lore” podcast and uncovers the real-life events that spawned our darkest nightmares. Blending dramatic scenes, animation, archive and narration, Lore reveals how our horror legends – such as vampires, werewolves and body snatchers – are rooted in truth.