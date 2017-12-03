‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘Shape of Water’ Lead Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards

0

A few days after the New York Film Critics Circle went gaga for Lady Bird, the west coast critics have weighed in with their favorites of 2017. The Los Angeles Film Critics Association named the critically acclaimed romance Call Me by Your Name the Best Picture of the year, but spread the love for Best Director with a split between Call Me by Your Name’s helmer Luca Guadagnino and Guillermo del Toro for his stunning work on The Shape of Water. Indeed, while del Toro’s fairy tale romance scored rapturous reviews on the fall film festival circuit, it’s been mostly absent from the early year-end awards, including a shut-out from the National Board of Review.

The LAFCA, however, finally showered Shape with well-deserved praise, singling out Sally Hawkins for Best Actress while the film also won the award for Best Cinematography (Dan Laustsen) and scored runner-up notices for Score and Production Design. One of the great things about the LAFCA awards is that they reveal their runners-up in each category, so as you peruse through the winners list you can also see the other films and performers who just narrowly missed the cut.

It’ll be interesting to see how Shape fares as the season continues. This coming week brings us the AFI Awards and Critics Choice nominations, and I’m really hoping the awards groups’ genre bias doesn’t sideline one of the best films of the year.

Check out the full list of Los Angeles Critics Association awards below.

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Runner-up: The Florida Project

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water & Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name (TIE)

Best Screenplay

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Runner-up: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Runner-up: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Supporting Actress

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Runner-up: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Runner-up: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Music/Score

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Runner-up: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Cinematography

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Runner-up: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best Production Design

Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049

Runner-up: Paul D. Austerberry, The Shape of Water

Best Editing

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Runner-up: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Best Animation

The Breadwinner