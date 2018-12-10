Los Angeles Film Critics Name ‘ROMA’ Best Picture; Get Bold with Other Picks

Facebook Messenger

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association made its picks for the best of the best in 2018 yesterday, and they brought a welcome shakeup to the critics group awards. At this time of year, you usually start to see a trend with critics groups where they all start to choose the same winners in certain categories. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that—the best is the best—but when awards season gets packed with anointed winners before Oscar nominations have even been announced, critics groups can sometimes push outside contenders into the forefront with bold picks.

That’s what the LAFCA did yesterday when it handed Best Director to Debra Granik for her terrific, sorely underseen drama Leave No Trace. Of course Alfonso Cuarón was named the Runner-up in the category for ROMA, which he’s been winning left and right, but it’s great to see a film like Leave No Trace finally make a mark in a big way.

Other outside-the-box picks included Steve Yeun scoring Best Supporting Actor for Burning (and Hugh Grant being named Runner-up for his delightful turn in Paddington 2) and Can You Ever Forgive Me? winning Best Screenplay over The Favourite.

Check out the full list of Los Angeles Film Critics Association winners below:

PICTURE: Roma
Runner-up: Burning

DIRECTOR: Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

ACTOR: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Runner-up: Ben Foster, Leave No Trace

ACTRESS: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Runner-up: Toni Collette, Hereditary

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Steven Yeun, Burning
Runner-up: Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Runner-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows

SCREENPLAY: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Runner-up: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

ANIMATION: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Runner-up: Incredibles 2

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Burning and Shoplifters (tie)

DOCUMENTARY / NON-FICTION FILM: Shirkers
Runner-up: Minding the Gap

NEW GENERATION: Chloe Zhao

FILM EDITING: Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, Roma

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Runner-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk

PRODUCTION DESIGN: Hannah Beachler, Black Panther
Runner-up: Fiona Crombie, The Favourite

MUSIC/SCORE: Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Runner-up: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

DOUGLAS E. EDWARDS INDEPENDENT/EXPERIMENTAL FILM/VIDEO: The Green Fog from directors Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson and Guy Maddin

SPECIAL CITATION: The Other Side of the Wind

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT: Hayao Miyazaki

