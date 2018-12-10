Los Angeles Film Critics Name ‘ROMA’ Best Picture; Get Bold with Other Picks

0

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association made its picks for the best of the best in 2018 yesterday, and they brought a welcome shakeup to the critics group awards. At this time of year, you usually start to see a trend with critics groups where they all start to choose the same winners in certain categories. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that—the best is the best—but when awards season gets packed with anointed winners before Oscar nominations have even been announced, critics groups can sometimes push outside contenders into the forefront with bold picks.

That’s what the LAFCA did yesterday when it handed Best Director to Debra Granik for her terrific, sorely underseen drama Leave No Trace. Of course Alfonso Cuarón was named the Runner-up in the category for ROMA, which he’s been winning left and right, but it’s great to see a film like Leave No Trace finally make a mark in a big way.

Other outside-the-box picks included Steve Yeun scoring Best Supporting Actor for Burning (and Hugh Grant being named Runner-up for his delightful turn in Paddington 2) and Can You Ever Forgive Me? winning Best Screenplay over The Favourite.

Check out the full list of Los Angeles Film Critics Association winners below:

PICTURE: Roma

Runner-up: Burning

DIRECTOR: Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

ACTOR: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Runner-up: Ben Foster, Leave No Trace

ACTRESS: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Runner-up: Toni Collette, Hereditary

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Steven Yeun, Burning

Runner-up: Hugh Grant, Paddington 2



SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Runner-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows

SCREENPLAY: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Runner-up: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite



ANIMATION: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Runner-up: Incredibles 2



FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Burning and Shoplifters (tie)

DOCUMENTARY / NON-FICTION FILM: Shirkers

Runner-up: Minding the Gap



NEW GENERATION: Chloe Zhao

FILM EDITING: Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, Roma

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Runner-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk



PRODUCTION DESIGN: Hannah Beachler, Black Panther

Runner-up: Fiona Crombie, The Favourite



MUSIC/SCORE: Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Runner-up: Justin Hurwitz, First Man



DOUGLAS E. EDWARDS INDEPENDENT/EXPERIMENTAL FILM/VIDEO: The Green Fog from directors Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson and Guy Maddin

SPECIAL CITATION: The Other Side of the Wind

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT: Hayao Miyazaki